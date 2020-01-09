Arthur Alexander, 90, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born in Cincinnati on March 9, 1929, the son of George R. and Sarah (Morehead) Alexander.

He graduated from Central Vocational High School, Cincinnati, in June 1947, followed by his enlistment in the Army Air Corps, and was honorably discharged in June 1950.

On March 18, 1950, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Brooker. To this union was born four children, Linda Ann on July 17, 1953, Jean Marie on March 13, 1956, Donald Edward on Sept. 18, 1958 and Thomas Glyn Evans Alexander on April 26, 1963.

In April 1952, he and his wife were savingly brought to salvation in Christ through the ministry of the Columbia Baptist Church, Cincinnati. In 1956, God called him to the gospel ministry which he has followed for years. In preparation for ministry he attended the Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, Ill., graduating in January 1961 from the pastor's course. He pursued further studies at Wilmington College, receiving the BA degree in 1965. He also matriculated from the graduate School of Wheaton College where he earned the master's degree in New Testament studies. Other studies included the University of Cincinnati, and the Reformed Theological Seminary at Jackson, Miss.

Following graduate school in September 1966, he became pastor of the Fall Creek Friends Meeting, Hillsboro, continuing there until 1970. He also was pastor of the First Baptist Church, Greenfield, 1971-74, and the Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, North Vernon, Ind., 1982-83. In 1984, he was called to the pastorate of the Immanuel Baptist Church, Lima, where he continued until June 2013 (29 years). He also taught for a number of years at the Greenfield Bible Institute, as well as one semester at the extension school of the Moody Bible Institute in Dayton. In addition, he taught several courses at the Seaway Baptist Bible Institute in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada. For some years he was a substitute teacher in the Hillsboro School District and for one year he taught at the Hills and Dales School of Highland County. His preaching ministry took him to 12 states in the U.S. as well as to Canada. For several years he spoke at a number of Bible conferences in the States.

He is survived by his wife and four children, as well as eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by six siblings — three brothers and three sisters — and both parents.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Greenfield Cemetery.

A memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Freedom Trail Campground, formerly known as the Christian Union Campground, 378 Chestnut St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123, with Pastor Don Alexander officiating.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to (below is the link to the GoFundMe campaign site) Help Build a School in Togo: https://www.gofundme.com/f/3m8ab3k?utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=3ae412f6ee6d49e1bcab99ff446f55ad.

