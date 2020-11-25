1/1
Arthur V. Skeens
Arthur V. Skeens, 86, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Arthur was born June 10, 1934 in Pike County, Kentucky, the son of the late Stewart and Ida (Centers) Skeens.

Besides his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Shomo; grandson, Isaiah Skeens; brother, Ronald D. Skeens; and nephew, Michael Cantrell.

Arthur retired after 32 ½ years from General Motors in Dayton. Arthur was a member of the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church, past master of the Sinking Spring Masonic Lodge prior to joining Highland Lodge 38 F&AM; Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati; and assistant Boy Scout ;eader of Troop 286 Tipp City.

On Nov. 29, 1952, Arthur was united in marriage to Magdalene (Cantrell) Skeens, who survives.

Arthur is also survived by sons, Larry (Janet) Skeens of Bainbridge and Darrell (Susie) Skeens of Hillsboro; daughters, Vivian Delilah Contreras of Hillsboro and Regina (John) Whaley of Tennessee; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Lillian Blair of Kentucky, Sylvia Cantrell of Kentucky and Thelma McKenzie of Kentucky.

Graveside services will be noon Monday, Nov. 23 at the New Market Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
