Audrey Eileene Washburn, 100, Greenfield, formerly of East Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield.

She was born September 10, 1920, in Bainbridge, the daughter of Elmer and Alpha (Yoakum) Dotson.

Audrey was a member of the East Monroe United Methodist Church and was very active with the United Methodist Women.

She was postmaster at East Monroe Post Office from 1946 to 1978 and was owner/operator with her husband of East Monroe Farm Service.

She is survived by three sons, James Harold (Mary) Washburn of Leesburg, Terry Glenn (Ruth Anne) Washburn of Greenfield, and Dennis Charles (Ikuko) Washburn of Hanover, New Hampshire; one daughter, Susan (Danny) Long of Leesburg; twenty-two grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Washburn, on November 30, 1997; one stillborn daughter, Nancy Irene Washburn; two grandsons, Tom Cope and Andy Washburn; three brothers, Charles Dotson, Norman Dotson, and Adolph Dotson; four sisters, Beatrice Wilburn, Naomi Knapp, Adeline Henderson, and Marjorie Rhoades; one son-in-law, Ed Luke; and both parents.

Due to Covid-19, a private funeral service will be at the convenience of the family at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with her son, Pastor Terry Washburn, officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the East Monroe United Methodist Church, in care of Joyce Smith, 12831 Barger Rd, Leesburg, Ohio 45135.

