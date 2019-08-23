Austin "Pete" Royse, 93, of Gahanna, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Three Creeks Assisted Living in Columbus.

He was born Sept. 3, 1925, in Floyd County, Ind., the son of Austin and Addie (Marshall) Royse.

He was a 1942 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a machinist for dresser Air Tool in Springfield.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Angel) Royse, whom he married April 28, 1951; two sons, Ed Royse of Columbus and Dale (Donna) Royse of Grove City; seven grandchildren, Amy Ferguson, Erin Royse, Jeremy Royse, Jenna Perkins, James Royse, Jennifer Dailey and Chad Royse; eight great-grandchildren, Alexis Royse, Ashley Royse, Austin Butterfield, Anthony Ferguson, Hunter Dailey, Brycen Dailey, Beau Perkins and Ezra Royse; two brothers, Lloyd Royse of Franklin Tenn. and Cliff Royse of Greenfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Don Royse; four sisters, Irene Royse, Virginia Blaine, Behulah Middugh and Polly Alcorn; three brothers, Norvell Royse, Albert Royse and Paul Royse; one daughter in-law, Shirley Royse; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Bruce Benzing officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery with military rites provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m.. Monday at the funeral home with veterans appreciation service beginning at 2 p.m.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.