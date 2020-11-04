Barbara Ann Jackson, 77, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Oct. 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 16, 1943, in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Harry O. and Beatrice E. (Forner) Hedge.

She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Barb loved movies. She shared that love with her community during her tenure at the Movie Shoppe, where she was always quick with a recommendation.

She is survived by five children, Shawn (Thomas) Gall of Hillsboro, Rebecca (Patrick) Fraley and Joey Sue Brewer, both of Wilmington, Barbie Foster of Lynchburg and Theodore (Penny) Jackson of Louisville, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren, Seth Gall of Louisville, Mitchell Gall and Dillon Gall of Hillsboro, Alex (Casey) Jett of Greenfield, Derrik Jackson of Wilmington, Kordell (Hannah) Ford of Hillsboro, Jakobe Ford of Lima, Kylie Brewer of Wilmington, Aubree Foster of Lynchburg, Jayden Jackson of Franklin and Tyler Jackson of Louisville; three great-grandchildren, Caysen Ford, Cannan Ford and Wylder Jett; four siblings, Beatrice Davis of Sardinia, George Hedge and Janet Sickmeier, both of Indiana, and Donna Proffitt of Mt. Orab; a sister-in-law, Gisela Hedge of St. Mary; as well as many nieces, nephews and a wonderful circle of friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roland "Sonny" Hedge.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be a celebration of Barbara's life held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Family and friends will be invited to gather immediately following at the Lynchburg Fire House Community Room for food and plenty of memories of Barbara.

