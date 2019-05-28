Barbara Anne Keber Vergamini, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Cincinnati.

She was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Rochester, N.Y., the eldest daughter of Louis J. Keber and Rose L. (Curtis) Keber.

Orphaned at age 14, Barb grew up to be a strong and independent woman — a proud first-generation American who was prideful of her German and Irish heritage. As a dedicated military wife and mother, Barbara raised her children to embrace the unity of family with unconditional love, kindness to others, and to always be grateful for your blessings.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Vergamini, whom she married Nov. 22, 1956, in Rochester, N.Y.; two sons, Phillip R. Vergamini and Kevin J. Vergamini; sisters, Mary Kathleen Keber and Jean Beyer; and brothers, John and Richard Keber.

She leaves behind her daughters, Kathleen (Kent) Chaney and Patricia (Dominic) Guagliardo; son, Charles (Tammy Hart) Vergamini;; daughter-in-law, Penny Vergamini; son-in-law, Russell Roland; grandchildren, Stephanie (Shawn) Roland-Carter, Clay Chaney (Frannie Davis), Joshua Roland, Brandon Vergamini (Kimberly Sweat), Cara (Branden) Frederick and Samantha Vergamini (Bryant Fox); great-grandchildren, Casey Carter (Nate Hawkins), Cayden Vergamini, Rashad Sanks, Kaidence Lane, Kyndall Vergamini, Porter Frederick, Chevelle Chaney, Creed and Cylus Davis, and Obadiah and Zaydriana Sweat; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved companion, Butterscotch.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31 at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Hillsboro with Father Mike Paraniuk officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to DAV Lloyd C. Ludwick Chapter 123, P.O. Box 846, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or the Southern State Community College Foundation, attn: Robin Tholen, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

