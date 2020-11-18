Barbara Ella Conley, 73, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at home.

She was born June 12, 1947, in Oak Hill, the daughter of Frank and Addie (Ward) McFann.

Barbara was a member of the VFW Post 4736 Auxiliary. She retired in 2005 from Fayette County Memorial Hospital after 30 years of employment.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Jay Conley, whom she married on June 2, 1968; two daughters, Rhonda Conley-Matracia (Chuck Bender) of Greenfield and Stacy Conley of Dayton; seven grandchildren, Jayne (Kyle) Stanforth, Zachary Matracia (Kendell), Charles Bender, Austin Bender, Morgan Haddox (Phil Caton), Shawn Haddox and Katie Conley; six great-grandchildren, Hunter Stanforth, Aiden Zirkles-Bender, Karrigan Caton, Addy Beatty, Ava Grace Howard and Aubree Haddox; three brothers, Richard McFann of Oak Hill, Darrell (Jane) McFann of Gallipolis and Alan (Tina) McFann of Collever; two sisters, Carol (Eldon) Burris of Fries, Virginia and Jean (Jack) Kemp of Atlanta, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Glenn McFann; three sisters, Opal Carter, Francis Simmerings and Virginia Holt; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will follow at the South Salem Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.

