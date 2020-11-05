1/
Barbara Ellen Ramsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Ellen Ramsey, 69, of Bainbridge, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at home.

She was born March 1, 1951 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Ralph Proehl and Bernice Ison.

She was an insurance agent for AFLAC insurance from 2012 to 2017, served as accountant/manager of Ramsey Plumbing (now known as Buckeye Falls Enterprises) of Bainbridge from 1984-2015, owner of Barbie's Porta-Thrones in Circleville from 1986-1998, and an employee of General Electric in Circleville from 1970-1984. She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and in business along with an associate's degree in computer science.

Barbara enjoyed attending the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Greenfield, was a loving wife, a black belt in karate, an avid hunter and mastered cooking wild game.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Lee Ramsey, whom she married on May 26, 1977.

She was preceded in death by several brothers, sisters, and both parents.

A private memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved