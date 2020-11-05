Barbara Ellen Ramsey, 69, of Bainbridge, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at home.

She was born March 1, 1951 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Ralph Proehl and Bernice Ison.

She was an insurance agent for AFLAC insurance from 2012 to 2017, served as accountant/manager of Ramsey Plumbing (now known as Buckeye Falls Enterprises) of Bainbridge from 1984-2015, owner of Barbie's Porta-Thrones in Circleville from 1986-1998, and an employee of General Electric in Circleville from 1970-1984. She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and in business along with an associate's degree in computer science.

Barbara enjoyed attending the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Greenfield, was a loving wife, a black belt in karate, an avid hunter and mastered cooking wild game.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Lee Ramsey, whom she married on May 26, 1977.

She was preceded in death by several brothers, sisters, and both parents.

A private memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.