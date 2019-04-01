Barbara J. Helterbrand, 72, of Leesburg, passed away Saturday evening, March 30, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery.

She was born July 29, 1946 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Frank and Christine (Bowman) Stevens.

On Dec. 30, 1966 in Morristown she married her husband of 52 years, David R. "Ronald" Helterbrand, and he survives.

She is also survived by three sons, Dwayne Helterbrand of Leesburg, Rodney (Lisa) Helterbrand of Danville and Randall (Cathy) Helterbrand of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Bethany (Chad) Hart of Lynchburg, Brett Helterbrand and Cailey Helterbrand, both of Danville, and Branden Helterbrand of Georgetown; three great-granddaughters, Kynleigh Hart, Anna Helterbrand and Ella Helterbrand; two sisters, Martha (Raymond) Cox of Winchester and Charlene (Dean) Davis of Hillsboro; three brothers, James (Connie) Stevens, Thomas (Donna) Stevens and Timothy (Jeanie) Stevens, all of Winchester; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

