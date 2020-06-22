Barbara J. Hilliard, 91, Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Heartland of Hillsboro.

She was born on January 5, 1929 in Akron, the daughter of the late Robert M. Ellis and Mabel O. (Rhoads) Ellis.

Barbara was a Fairfield High School graduate and was a social worker at the Highland County Human Services for 20 years. In 1987 she earned the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center and the Highland County Mental Health Center Award. She also enjoyed being a cook for Hillsboro High School for 5 years.

Barbara's family would like to give a special thank you to all the caregivers and health care providers at Heartland of Hillsboro for their wonderful care.

Barbara is survived by her five children, Dottie (Donald) Creed of Highland, Robert (Patricia) Griffith of Hillsboro, Dennis (Carlene) Griffith of Hillsboro, Timothy (Candy) Griffith of Hillsboro and Michael (Donna) Griffith of Hillsboro; a stepson, David (Jodi) Hilliard of Xenia; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Griffith of Hillsboro; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way; a sister, Connie (Tom) Kilgore of Cincinnati; a special brother, Richard Huff of Cleveland; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul E. Griffith in 1975; her second husband, George R. "Judd" Hilliard in 1999; a son, Paul Griffith II; a grandson, Robert D. Mullins; a great-grandson, Andrew Walter Davis; a sister, Mary Lou Jones; and a stepson, Kenneth Hilliard.

Graveside services will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Road, Maysville, Kentucky 41056 or to the Highland County Humane Society, P. O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc