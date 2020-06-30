Barbara J. Tautkus
Barbara J. Tautkus, 70, of Kankakee, Ill., passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill.

She was born April 26, 1950 in Chicago, the daughter of John and Irene (Fox) Tautkus.

Barbara married Charles "Chuck" Mayabb in 2004 in Cancun, Mexico.

Barbara worked as a national sales manager in the travel industry for 25 years.

Surviving are her husband, Charles Mayabb of Kankakee, Ill.; two grandchildren, Josie and Luke of Overland Park, Kansas; one sister, Carol Zoladz of Aroma Park, Ill.; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Maureen Tautkus of Oak Forest, Ill.; and nieces and nephews, David, Heather, John and Elizabeth.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, Ill.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kankakee, Ill. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, Ill.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice in Barbara's name.

Sign her guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
