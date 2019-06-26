Barbara Sue Bloom, 72, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born in Hillsboro on May 16, 1947 to the late John and Helen (Powell) Purdum.

Barbara graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1965 and went on to work as a paralegal secretary. Her main attention was to her family and being a mother. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and reading. One of her greatest joys was working on family genealogy with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Bloom; a son, Eric Bloom; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alexis, Skyler and Caelan Bloom; and a sister, Marion Robinson.

Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a son, Andrew.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 2 from 11 a.m. until noon at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Rd., Mount Vernon, with a graveside service in the Hanover Cemetery in Newark at 2 p.m.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Barbara Sue Bloom.

