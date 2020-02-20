Barbara Sue Knisley, 77, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at her home.

She was born Aug. 20, 1942 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Richard Lewis and Alice Minette (Stratton) McClain.

Barbara was known to many as Gram and was loved by everyone she met. She worked as a caregiver for Rescare/Voca to adults with special needs for 20 years. She enjoyed watching all sports especially the Cincinnati Reds, Olympic sports and college wrestling. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking and she cherished the time she spent with family and friends.

Barbara is survived by a daughter, Michelle (Buddy) Norris of Hillsboro; five siblings, Terry (Jerri) McClain of Lynchburg, Dee Frye of Hillsboro, Mike (Sherry) McClain of Hillsboro, Keith (Dolores Coffman) McClain of St. Martin and Jim McClain of Lynchburg; four grandchildren, Jessica Dailey of Hillsboro, Sammi Norris of Georgetown, Clay Napier of Hillsboro and Kyle (Courtney) Cundiff of New Vienna; three great-grandchildren, Hunter Dailey, Byron Dailey and Gabrial Dailey; six stepchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She also had many wonderful friends who spent time with her in her final days.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Knisley; her daughter, Crystal Jane McPherson; three sisters, Alice Warner, Lola Knisley and Patty Knisley; and recently a very dear brother-in-law, Bob Frye.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.

