Beryl Wayne Cooper, 73, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at home.

He was born Nov. 26, 1946 in Rainsboro, the son of Clarence and Dorothy (Crum) Cooper.

Beryl was a 1964 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and member of the Rainsboro United Methodist Church. He was a SMSGT with the U.S. Air Force (Ret. Res.), LT. Highland County Sheriff's Office, eight years safety service director city of Greenfield, retired as superintendent of the city of Greenfield Water and Sewer Dept., and was later a contract consultant.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene "Susie" (Mustard) Cooper, whom he married on Nov. 16, 1968; one daughter, Tracy (Michael) Reveal of Hillsboro; one son, Scott Cooper of Hillsboro; three grandchildren, Cole Reveal, Halle Beth Reveal and Derek Cooper; three brothers, Lawrence Eugene Cooper of North Port, Florida, Robert "Jug" Cooper of Hillsboro and Gary (Cheryl) Cooper of Hillsboro; several nieces and nephews; one aunt, Martha Badgley of Grove City; one brother in-law, Ray (Pat) Mustard of West Union; and one sister in-law, Wanda (Dale) Greene of Hillsboro.

He was preceded in death by his extended parents, Smith and Lois Roads; parents in-law, Gene and Martha Mustard; and parents, Clarence Cooper and Dorothy Moore.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Jamie Darling officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery with military rites provided by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rainsboro United Methodist Church, 7633 SR 753 South, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

