Betty B. Johnson, 96, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at the Carriage Court of Washington Court House.

She was born in Greeneville, Tenn. on Feb. 17, 1923, the daughter of the late Harry and Genie (Gray) Broyles.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Oswald Johnson, on June 18, 2016; two sons, Steven and Phillip Johnson; brother, Bobby Broyles; and sister, Freda Taylor.

Betty is survived by her son, Doug Johnson; daughter-in-law, Nancy Johnson; two grandchildren, Adam (Colleen) Johnson and Joshua (Jeanette) Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Lexis Johnson and Jonathan (Marissa) Johnson; and great-great-grandson, Owen Johnston.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.