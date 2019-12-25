Betty E. Sexton, 76, of Leesburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

She was born Sept. 19, 1943 in Ross County, the daughter of Pearl and Mary (Smith) Gragg.

She was formerly employed as a nurse's aide at Buckingham Nursing Home of Greenfield, and was an employee of Candle-Lite of Leesburg and Hobart of Hillsboro.

She is survived by her three sisters, Joann Perkins of Hillsboro, Donna Miller of Wilmington and Norma (James) Oyer of Greenfield; four brothers, Jim (Diane) Gragg of Mansfield, John (Nellie) Gragg of Leesburg, Dave (Debbie) Gragg of New Martinsburg and Tom (Anita) Gragg of Frankfort; special friend, Emma Smith of Hillsboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Sexton, on Jan. 28, 1991; special friend, Herb Merritt, on March 20, 2005; one brother, Orley "Bill" Gragg; one sister in-law, Judy Gragg; one brother in-law, Herb Perkins; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Randy Storer officiating. Burial will follow at the South Salem Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 SR 124, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

