Betty Hahn Wilkin
Betty Hahn Wilkin, 96, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday evening, Sept. 19, 2020 at her home.

She was born Sept. 8, 1924, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Charles J. and Margaret Hawley Hahn Jr.

Betty was an insurance agent with the Wilkin-Wilkin Insurance Agency. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Hillsboro Emblem Club, the Ladies Golf Association and had served as a board member for the Highland County Historical Society.

She is survived by four children, Dr. James Henry (Linda) Wilkin of Augusta, Georgia, John C. "Buck" Wilkin Jr. of Hillsboro, Thomas H. (Janice) Wilkin of Redlands, California and Mary (Jay) Hamilton of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren, Dr. Aimee (Dr. Raja) Chatterjee of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Dr. Timothy (Timothy O'Toole) Wilkin of Jersey City, New Jersey, Jennifer (Ben) Howland of Hillsboro, Julie (Aaron) Barnum of Indianapolis, Indiana, Brian Christopher Wilkin of Yucaipa, California, Thomas Patrick (Belinda) Wilkin of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Amanda (Bennett) Hunter of Hillsboro and Andy Hamilton of New Petersburg; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and special friend and caregiver, Barbara Cole of Hillsboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John C. Wilkin, on April 20, 1982; and one brother, James Hahn.

Family and friends are invited to attend a public graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday. The funeral procession will form at 10:30 a.m. at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. The public is invited to honor Betty by participating in the procession to the Hillsboro Cemetery. Father Mike Paraniuk will officiate.

Memorials may be made in Betty's honor to the Samaritan Outreach, P.O. Box 242, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; Highland County Homeless Shelter, 145 Homestead Ave., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or St. Mary Catholic School, 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
