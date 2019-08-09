Betty J. Royster, 76, of Latham, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Betty was born July 4, 1943 in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Ernest and June (Rice) Hunt.

Besides her parents, her husband, Buck Royster; two sons, Stevie and Jack Royster; and brother, Rex Hunt, also preceded her.

Betty survived by her sons, Elvie Royster of Latham, James and Kathy Anderson of Buchanan, Jerry Royster of Latham and Johnny Royster of West Union; daughters, Sandy and Roger Clark of Dayton, Shelly and Orville Ross of Piketon, Shannon Lansing of Peebles and Joann Ferguson of Dayton; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ralph Hunt of Hillsboro, Harold Hunt of Hillsboro and Steve Hunt of Bainbridge.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Washburn Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at the funeral home.

