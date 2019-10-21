Betty J. Sova, 67, of Leesburg, passed away early Friday morning, Oct. 18, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery.

She was born March 4, 1952 in Bluefield, W.Va., the daughter of the late James William Jr. and Goldie A. (Tanner) Mash.

Betty's life was centered around her family, and she was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

On Aug. 21, 1968 in Columbus, she married her husband of 51 years, Ronald L. Sova, and he survives.

She is also survived by five children, Tammy (Scott) Van Dyke and Jeanette (Tom) Mottie, both of Greenfield, Robin Sova and Melinda Sova, both of Leesburg, and Ronald L. (Holly Torbett) Sova Jr. of Washington C.H.; 17 grandchildren, Donnella, Brandy, Cinnamon, Brianna, Betty, Daniel, Dustin Richard, Justin Andrew, Danita, Brooklyn, Cody, Madi, Madison, Gavin, Tanner, Gage and Anna; three great granddaughters Natalie, Lilly'n and Bailey; three sisters, Barbara Marshall and Jeanette Lomas, both of Florida, and Emma (Rodney) DuRost of Maine; three brothers, James (Janet) Mash, Earl (Denise) Mash and John (Jennifer) Mash, all of Florida; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Logan Shiver; and a sister, Goldie Mash.

Visitation for Betty will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg. A brief prayer will take place at 7 p.m. to close the visitation.

In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated following visitation and the family will have a celebration of her life at their convenience.

The Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg is serving the family.

