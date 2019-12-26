Betty J. Srofe, 91, Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Dec. 26, 2019 at her home.

She was born May 27, 1928 in Highland County, daughter of the late Terrence Melvin and Anna M. Jones Ausman.

Betty was a faithful member of Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her three daughters: Debbie (Rick) Hughes of Hillsboro, Brenda (John) Losey of Greenfield, and Janet Shomo of Mt. Orab; son, Steve (Danita) Hottinger of Louisiana; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and four nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Bren Hottinger; second husband, John Srofe; grandson, Eric Hottinger; granddaughter, Hannah Losey; brother, Charles R. "Dick" Ausman; sister, Edith Faul; and son-in-law, Keith Shomo.

Private graveside services will be held at the Hillsboro Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hillsboro Church of the Nazerene, New Vienna Church of Christ, or Hospice of Hope. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.