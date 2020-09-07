Betty J. West, 87, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital, Wilmington.

Her husband, Frank B. West, preceded her in death Aug. 10, 2009. They were married Oct. 4, 1952.

She was born April 27, 1933 in Highland, the daughter of the late Robert K. and Capitola R. Bean Ridgeway.

She was a graduate of Leesburg High School. Mrs. West had worked as a library clerk at Wilmington College and in Port Huron, Michigan. She was a member of the New Antioch Church of Christ, the Order of the Eastern Star and TOPS.

She is survived by her son, Randall F. West of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; grandchildren, Larry W. West Jr., Valerie Lyn West, Eric West, Curtis R. West and Stuart M. West; and great-grandchildren, Tyler West, Trent West and Elsie West.

In addition to her husband and parents, a son, Larry W. West; four brothers, Charles Ridgeway, Fred Ridgeway, John Ridgeway and Thomas Ridgeway; and two sisters, Gwendolyn Ridgeway and Barbara Ridgeway, are preceded in death.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Centerville Cemetery in Lees Creek.

The L. Eugene Smith & Son Funeral Home in New Vienna is serving the family.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.