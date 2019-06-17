Betty J. Willett, 79, of Washington C.H., passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home.

She was born Sept. 20, 1939 in Frankfort, the daughter of James and Ada (Morris) Posey.

She is survived by her husband, James W. Willett Sr., whom she married April 18, 1970; three sons, James William (Paula) Willett Jr. of Wilmington, John Fredrick (Terri) Willett of New Vienna and Jeffrey J. (Sandy) Willett of Texas; one daughter, Cathy Colleen (Michael) Dunn of Waverly; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ben Posey of Greenfield, Don (Sharon) Posey of Greenfield and Joe (Marty) Posey of Greenfield; and two sisters, Virginia Deakyne of Washington C.H. and Mary Petitt of Washington C.H.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Clifford Posey; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and there will not be a service observed. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort at the convenience of the family.

