Betty Jane Harmon, 60, of Greenfield, passed from this life Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at her home.

She was born Oct. 5, 1959, in Greenfield, the daughter of the late Howard and Jane Williamson Harmon.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Mandy Knisley; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Jim) Harvey and Patsy Harmon; brothers, Rick Jones, Herb (Jeanie) Harmon and Marty (Sherry) Heaton; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including Randy (Linda) Knisley, the father of her daughter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Dennis Harmon, Janice Heaton and Tom Heaton.

Betty loved going to concerts of many different music artists. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She also liked taking walks in the woods. Betty attended Emmanuel Christian Church.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home.

Those wishing to make a donation to the funeral home online or those wishing to sign her online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.