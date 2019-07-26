Betty Jean Beatty, 70, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at The Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, following a long illness.

She was born May 1, 1949 in Grundy, Va., the daughter of Scott and Cressie (Keen) Bevill.

She retired from Randall Textron of Wilmington after 14 years of service.

She is survived by her husband, Colon "Bud" Beatty, whom she married May 31, 1980; one son, Dan (Mary) Cisco of Sabina; three daughters, Nikki (Phil) Burrell of Nolensville, Tenn., Colleen (Marty) Raypole of Bainbridge and Kathy Beatty of Washington C.H.; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Danny Beatty; one daughter, Lisa Carter; one brother, Frank Bevill; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home with Pastor Patrick Mauger officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.