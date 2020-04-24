Betty Jean Dick

Obituary
Betty Jean Dick, 88, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

She was born in Highland County on Dec. 5, 1931, the daughter of the late James Hobie and Millie (Hall) Moore.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Elsie Martin; three brothers, Harold, Thomas and Charles Moore; and granddaughter-in-law, Jody Gulley.

Betty is survived by her husband, Larry Dick, whom she married Feb. 6, 1965; children, Deanna (George) Hike of Greenfield, Keith (Patsi) Dick of Hillsboro and Pamela Kiser of Hillsboro; four grandchildren, Jonathon (Kari) Hike, Marisa Hike, Earl Gulley and Kenny (Trang) Gulley; four great-grandchildren, Eric (Rachel) Gulley, Rachael Gulley, and Jennifer and Jeremy Gulley; three great-great-grandchildren, Dax, Lilly and Theo Gulley; special niece, Sharon (Earl) Burnett; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Gilboa Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Greater Cincinnati at https://www.alz.org/cincinnati.

The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of taking care of the family.

Published in Times Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
