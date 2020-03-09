Betty Jean Roush, beloved mother and grandmother, 87, of Hillsboro, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday morning, March 2, 2020 at the Salyer Adult Group Home in Hillsboro.

She was born Nov. 20, 1932 in Pricetown, daughter of the late Raymond Ulric Fawley and Stella (Shafer) Fawley.

On Feb. 18, 1951, she married Ralph E. "Bud" Roush Jr.

Betty was a faithful member of the Union Church of Christ for over 60 years and became involved in the Hillsboro Church of Christ after moving into town.

Surviving are three daughters, Susan Gay (Mike) Young of Sardinia, Pamela Joy (Rick) Murray of Columbus and Andrea Jean (Jim) Bush of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren, Shawn (Leslie) Young, James (Brandi) Murray, Bethany (Jason) Gilliland, Jordan Murray, Katie (Vince) Rapp, Jess (Mark) Graham and Gideon (Jen) Bush; and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. "Bud" Roush Jr.; a granddaughter, Stephanie Fitch; great-grandson, Levi Murray; and two brothers, LaVerne Fawley and Gerald Ervin Fawley.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Hillsboro Church of Christ, 155 W. Walnut St., with Pastor Jim Bush officiating. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at the Union Cemetery near Taylorsville.

Friends will be received at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the services.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home is serving the family.

The family would like to expresses its deepest appreciation and thanks to the Salyer Adult Group Home for caring for Betty so lovingly, Hospice of Hope for their compassionate care at the end, and to her special friends, who meant so much to her.

If desired, contributions in Betty Jean's memory may be made to the Union Cemetery Association, c/o Jenny Roler, 3540 N. Taylorsville Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.