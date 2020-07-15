Betty L. Nichols, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home.

She was born Nov. 24, 1930, in Brown County, the daughter of the late Harvey and Sara (McKnight) Puckett.

She attended Sonner Chapel in East Danville and was a school bus driver for the Lynchburg School District for many years. She was a member of the FOE 1161 Auxiliary and AmVets Auxiliary 61. She was an avid quilt maker and various other crafts.

She is survived by three children, Donald (Judy) Nichols of Lynchburg, Gloria "Jeannie" Pierce of Allensburg and Vickie Fetters of Buford; nine grandchildren, Mark Nichols of Wilmington, Mike Nichols of Wilmington, Myla Pierce of Allensburg, Kari (Phil) Singleton of Hillsboro, Jason (Maria) Pierce of Elsmere, Kentucky, Tim Fetters of Allensburg, Kelly (Janet) Fetters of Mt. Orab, Nicole Ottke of Milford and Barth Fetters of Buford; 17 great-grandchildren, Cody Nichols, Harley Nichols, Alicia Nichols, Amanda McPherson, Melissa McPherson, Sarah (Blake) Haskell, Katie (Jamie) Barton, Nathan Mason, Kenneth Mason, Austin Fetters, Evan Fetters, Chloe Fetters, Ariel Fetters, Audrey Fetters, Olivia Fender, Alexis Fetters and Adam Fetters; 20 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Juanita Fiscus of Hillsboro; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Slim" Nichols, on Dec. 27, 2018; and two brothers.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Burial will follow in the Hamer Township Cemetery with Lloyd Shoemaker officiating.

Visitation (with social distancing being observed and masks are not required but encouraged) will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.