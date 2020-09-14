Betty Powell, 94, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on May 11, 1926 in Proctorville, the daughter of the late William H. and Elizabeth (Wilhelm) Ritterhoff.

Mrs. Powell worked as a proofreader at the Hillsboro Publishing Company for over 40 years. After her retirement, she volunteered at Highland District Hospital and later was hired as a clerk in the X-ray department and retired on her 90th birthday. She was a jury commissioner in Highland County for many years and retired last fall. She was a member of the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church and sang with their choir for 78 years. She was the longest active choir member and was a longtime member of the Women's Share Group. She was an active member of The Friday Club, which is the oldest women's club in Ohio. She enjoyed reading, photography, playing canasta and spending time with her family and her three beloved cats, Danny, PT and Luci.

Mrs. Powell is survived by two children, Lee (Marco Varela) Kirk of Cincinnati and Mark (Sue) Powell of Oregon; two grandchildren, Teresa Lopez and Jennifer Pardini, both of Oregon; two great-grandchildren, Koty Lopez of Salt Lake City, Utah and Faith Pardini of Oregon; special friends, Lori (Jeff) Wooton of Hillsboro and Kim Miller of Cincinnati; her feline family; and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Harold Olin Powell, in 1977; her stepmother, Lottie Ritterhoff; and a half-brother, William "Bucky" Ritterhoff.

Funeral service (face masks are encouraged, and social distancing will be observed) will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the Harmony Lake Shelter at Liberty Park in Hillsboro. Burial will follow the service in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Ministries of Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

