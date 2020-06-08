Betty S. Bratton
Betty S. Bratton, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her residence in Mowrystown.

She was the wife of James Bratton. They shared 29 years of marriage together.

Betty was born on Nov. 25, 1929 in Locust Grove to the late Glen and Ida Mae Swayne.

She was a sibling of Tommy and Lois Swayne and Shirley and Gene Moore.

Betty is survived by her four children, Kedith Bratton, Butch and Martie Bratton, Jim and Barb Bratton, and John and Missy Bratton; eight grandchildren, Scott and Nicole Bratton, Chuckand Kristie Floyd, Stewart and Stacy Hatfield, Mitchell and Michelle Hatfield, Craig and Shelby Bratton, Mike and Kim Cooper, Chuck and Courtney Bratton, and Taylor Bratton; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held for intermediate family at the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

Betty was an avid supporter of the Mowrystown FFA.

In lieu of any memorial donations or flowers, the family ask they be made to the Mowrystown FFA Organization, P.O. Box 299, Mowrystown, Ohio 45155.



Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
