Beverly J. Terrell
1947 - 2020
Beverly J. Terrell, 72, formerly of Martinsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Autumn Years Nursing Center in Sabina.

She was born Nov. 5, 1947, the daughter of the late Charles Warren Terrell and Flontine N. Carter Terrell.

Beverly is survived by her two sisters, Judith E. (Charles A.) Denny of Wilmington and Joyce M. (William) Graesser of Wilmington.

In addition to her parents, a brother, James Terrell; and a sister, Phyllis D. Terrell; were preceded in death.

Services for Beverly will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
