Bill L. Massie, 65, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born Feb. 22, 1955 in Greenfield, the son of Ervene "Beanie" (Carpenter) Massie. Bill was a 1974 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. He retired from Greenfield Research after 38 years of employment and was a member of Church of Christ in Christian Union in Greenfield. He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Massie of Greenfield; mother, Ervene "Beanie" Massie of Greenfield; one niece, Myra Massie of Rising Sun, Ind.; one sister in-law, Tina Gundrum of Rising Sun, Ind.; and best friend, Herb Harmon of Greenfield. He was preceded in death by one brother, Pat Massie; grandparents, Russell Sr. and Margaret Carpenter; and one uncle, Russell "Butch" Carpenter Jr. Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family. Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.
Published in Times Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2020.