Billy Joe Brown Sr.
Billy Joe Brown Sr., 63, of Bainbridge, passed from this life at 10:27 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 16, 1957, the son of the late George Brown Sr. and Hazel (Cherryholmes) Brown.

Bill is survived by his children, Billy (Ashley) Brown Jr., Trisha (Rod) Croy, Loretta (Jeremy) Frazier and Melissa (Mancil) Trent; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters Janice Brown, Christy Brown and Melinda Seitz; brothers, George Brown Jr., Steve Brown and Roger Brown; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Bill was a farmer and he enjoyed tinkering with cars.

Private graveside services will be held in the Bainbridge Cemetery. No calling hours will be observed.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home in Bainbridge is serving the family.

Those wishing to sign Bill's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
