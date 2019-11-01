Billy Jordan, 84, of Bainbridge, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

Bill was born to Joseph H. Jordan and Faye Edna (Litteral) Jordan in 1935.

Bill married Ada Margaret Stultz in 1953.

Bill was a longtime self-employed trucker, logger and owner of Jordan Auto and Truck sales until he retired.

Bill was preceded in death by his father Joe; mother, Faye; brothers, Robert "Bob" Jordan and Richard "Boke" Jordan; sisters, Mary Jordan Tong, Cathleen Jordan Burkett and Helen Jordan; two sons, Jackie Lee Jordanand Kenneth Jordan; and daughter, Rhonda Young.

He is survived by his wife, Ada; four children, Gary (Sheila) Jordan, Vicki (Tom) Ison, Carolyn (Roger) Rumfield and Mark Jordan (companion Dianna Cox); 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Bainbridge Assembly of God with Pastor Mark Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery.

Friends may visit with Bill's family from noon until the time of service at the church.

The family would like to thank the Paxton Area EMS for the excellent care they received over the past two years and to the Greenfield hospital for the excellent care he received on his last day.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.

Those wishing to sign Bill's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.