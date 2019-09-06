Blair Jacoby Aukeman, 66, of Greenfield, entered God's loving embrace Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at home.

He was born March 1, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Roger Colfax and Ruth Ann (Jacoby) Aukeman.

He grew up in South Vienna, graduated from Northeastern High School in 1971, then later graduated from The Ohio State University in 1975. Blair was a member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association, ASHRAE, and the Highland County Planning Commission. He was a professional engineer at Weller's Plumbing and Heating in Greenfield for the past 33 years.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Kay (Mack) Aukeman, whom he married Sept. 23, 1978; four sons, Jacob (Richelle) Aukeman of Stow, Eric (JoAnna Flowers) Aukeman of Columbus, Matthew (Amanda) Aukeman of Murrysville, Pa. and Keith Aukeman of Greenfield; seven grandchildren, Roger, Tom, William, Elizabeth, Michael, Josie and Morgan; three brothers, Mark (Sandy) Aukeman of Maine, Neil (Petey) Aukeman of Tennessee and Quentin (Teresa) Aukeman of Nevada; brother in-law, Geoff Stridsberg; mother, Ruth Ann Aukeman of Springfield; and several nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Eric Aukeman; one sister, Rachael Stridsberg; and his father.

Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Aukeman home, 13628 Hillcrest Drive, Greenfield, with Tonia McLanahan officiating. Graveside service will be at the Mapleshade Cemetery in Independence, Ohio at the convenience of the family.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Monday at the Aukeman home. Feel free to wear your scarlet and gray attire.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center, 135 W. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or New Directions, P.O. Box 26, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.