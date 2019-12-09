Bob Reno, 82, of Cincinnati, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

He was born in Hillsboro on Nov. 28, 1937, the son of the late Robert and Marjorie (Fling) Reno.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Marjorie Hahne; and sister-in-law, Carol Reno.

Bob graduated from Hillsboro High School, Ohio State University, served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Sycamore Presbyterian Church.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mel (Price) Reno; two sons, Bobby Reno of Cincinnati and Curt Reno of Cincinnati; two brothers, Bill Reno of Springfield and Tom (Helen) Reno of Bellbrook; sister, Sharon (Warren) Craig of Washington Court House; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 11800 Mason Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. Graveside service will be 2:30p.m. at the Union Cemetery in Belfast.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

