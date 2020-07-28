Bonita Susan "Bonnie" Lowman, 68, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at home.

She was born July 27, 1952 in New Vienna, the daughter of Roy and Adelaide (Schmitz) Burns.

She retired from Greenfield Research where she was employed for nearly 30 years.

She is survived by her son, Christopher D. (Beth) Lowman of Washington C.H.; five grandchildren, Logan Baily, Dylon Lowman, Ashlyn Lowman, Payton Lowman and Ryan Lowman; three sisters, Jeanne (Lucas) Stethem of Hillsboro, Linda Parshall of Hillsboro and Marlena (Lelan) Woodmansee of Louisville, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Patty Hollen of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William Burns; two brothers-in-law, Don Parshall and Daryl Lucas; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a private graveside service will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.