Bonnie Dickey, 91, of the Fairfax community, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at St. Catherine's Manor in Washington C.H.

She was born May 24, 1928 in Montgomery County, the daughter of the late Ora Burdsall Walker and Alice Brumley Walker.

Bonnie was a longtime member of the Fairfax United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her son, Kirk (Sheila) Dickey of Hillsboro; daughter, Gayle (Brent) Gilliland of Hillsboro; four grandchildren, Jeremy Dickey, Amy (Lonny) Smith, Brianne (Chad) Abbott and Jessie (Caleb) Gregory. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren, Blake Dickey, Conner Dickey, Abigail Smith, Isabelle Smith, Marlee Abbott and Finley Abbott; and her sister-in-law, Violet (Hayes) Kelley.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her stepmother, Esther Walker; and husband, Leroy Dickey, who died Nov. 23, 2016.

Services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fairfax United Methodist Church, 1345 SR 247, Hillsboro. Interment will follow in the Fairfax Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the services.

Contributions may be made to the or Heartland Hospice.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.