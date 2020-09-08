Bonnie Frances Amyx, 74, of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020 at Highland District Hospital.

She was born July 9, 1946 in Allensburg, the daughter of the late George and Mary (West) Hawk.

She was a member of the Allensburg Church of Christ and a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

Bonnie is survived by three children, James Scott Morgan and Melissa Wills, both of Lynchburg, and Kimberly Winfrey of Spring Lake, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Ben Morgan, Hannah Wills, Madison Wills, Jordan Wills, Aaron Mahaffey, Allison Mahaffey, Seth Winfrey and Pat Washburn; two great-grandchildren, Colten Morgan and Conner Morgan; two sisters, Janet (Stanley) Holden and Wilma (Wayne) Fenner, both of Lynchburg; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth (William) Pfister and Judy Hawk.

In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Daryl Mount will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online at stjude.org/donate or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Leave an online condolence to the family at turnerfuneralhomes.cc.