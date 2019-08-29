Bonnie Jean Willman, 89, of Hillsboro, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at .

She was born Feb. 7, 1930 in Lewis County, Ky., the daughter of the late William and Gertrude (Cline) Ellison.

Bonnie was a caregiver most of her life to numerous members of the family. She worked several years as a cook for Adams County Schools. But most of all, she will be remembered for her loving kindness for others. She cared for her live-in mother-in-law for 17 years until her death. She also cared for her mother, father, brother and three children. Her children were the loves of her life, but she also believed in spare the rod, spoil the child. But all consequences were lovingly enforced, and she would usually feel worse than the child who got the yard stick.

She was a member of the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene and every Sunday after church she usually cooked for a houseful of relatives in for a visit. She enjoyed a gathering of family, relatives and friends! Her laugh was contagious, and her food was delicious. She was totally dedicated to her Lord and Savior. She loved to sing in the choir and occasionally sang "specials." She loved attending the mother-daughter banquets every year with her daughters and any of the grandchildren who wanted to attend. She was always available to serve in any capacity needed.

We know she's singing in heavenly choir right now with Dad by her side trying to keep up. In 2 Timothy 4:7-8, it says, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only, but also to all who have loved His appearing." Rest in peace dear Mother for you have surely earned it!

Bonnie is survived by two daughters, Judy (Dan) McMillin of Tipp City and Sherry (David) Markiewicz of Wilmington; one son, John Christopher (Kathy) Willman of Ft. Myers, Fla.; six grandchildren, Krissy Harmon, Joy Hall, Zachary Markiewicz, Morgan Markiewicz, Ashley Willman and Charles Willman; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George Willman, on Feb. 3, 2010; four brothers, Versie Ellison, Lawrence Ellison, John Ellison and Walter Ellison; and four sisters, Rena Basford, Vivian Ramey, Cloma Vanetta and Jewell Griener.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the church. Pastor Tom Zile will officiate. Burial will follow services in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420.

