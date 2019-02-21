Bonnie Lou Myers, 62, of Greenfield, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

She was born Aug. 20, 1956 in Washington C.H., the daughter of William Paul and Violet Mae (Kelly) Myers.

She was a homemaker and would do anything for her family.

She is survived by her companion, Misael Martinez Garcia; one son, Craig (Milah) Myers of Florida; one daughter, Maria Barrera of Greenfield; grandchildren, Codie Myers of Greenfield, Dakota Myers of Greenfield, Crystal Myers of Chillicothe, Kaitlyn and Carter Birchfield of Greenfield, Jacob, Caleb and Emma Sova of Greenfield, and Makenzie and Mariah Barrera of Bainbridge; great-grandchild, Wesley Brown Jr.; one brother, Frank Myers of Washington C.H.; one sister, Patricia Hester of Greenfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one son, Gabriel Barrera Jr.; four brothers, William Myers, Paul "Tank" Myers, Dickie Joe Myers and Chester Myers; one sister, Mary Alice Myers; and both parents.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home of Greenfield with Pastor John Caskey officiating.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.