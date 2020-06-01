Bonnie Lou Stockwell, 67, of Lynchburg, passed away Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020 at Clermont Mercy Hospital. She was born March 21, 1953 in Lynchburg, the daughter of the late James Edward "Buck" and Betty M. (Brewer) Morgan. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Douglas J. "Doug" Stockwell. She is also survived by two children, Travis (Shannon Marie) Stockwell of West LaFayette, Ind. and Lori (Josh) Ramsden of Hillsboro; and four grandchildren, Trevin, Ryleigh and Emmy Stockwell and Kenzi Ramsden. Private graveside services at the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no public visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 Wacker Dr., Chicago, Ill. 60601. The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. To leave a condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.