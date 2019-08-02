Brenda J. Hall, 69, of Hillsboro, died Monday morning July 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 24, 1949 in Hillsboro, the daughter of Joe and Thelma Hughes Lewis.

Brenda had worked for over 20 years for the RobertShaw Company and later worked for General Electric.

She was a member of the Dove Church in Wilmington and was the Best "Nana" in the whole world.

Brenda loved antiquing and visiting the beach, especially at Sanibel Island. Brenda lived her life to the fullest and never let her illness define who she was; she finished her race a hero.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Hall, who she had married on April 1, 1983; three children, Buffy (Jeff) Boatman of Wilmington, Tommy (Sherry) Hall of Bainbridge and Mike Hall of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Shelby Jo Boatman, Molly Marie Boatman, Jade Hall and Kayla (Ryan) Smithson; two sisters, Vickie (Mac) McKenzie of Loveland and Nina Swisshelm of Hillsboro; one brother, James (Sue) Lewis of Hillsboro; lifelong friend, Pat Branham and her best fur friend, Peanut.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father who had raised her, Leslie Throckmorton; two brothers, Timmy Throckmorton and Leslie Throckmorton Jr. and her fur baby, Brady.

Brenda had requested that at her death her body be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, August 11 at the Dove Church, 1499 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Unverferth House, 190 King Avenue, Columbus, OH 43220 or online at www.unverferthhouse.org.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.