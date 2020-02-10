Brenda K. Ward, 60, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Brenda was born Oct. 25, 1959 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Charles E. and Shirley Ann (Rotroff) Jordan.

Brenda was a 1977 graduate of Hillsboro High School and retired from the Highland County Tax Map Office.

On Aug. 12, 1978, she was united in marriage to Robert F. "Bob" Ward Jr,. whom survives.

Beside her husband, she is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Katielynn Ward and Mark Clifford of Greenfield and Stacey and Matt Renison of Portsmouth; three grandchildren, Hayden Clifford, Nolan Renison and Lillian Renison; one brother, Roger of North Carolina; and one nephew, Erik Jordan of North Carolina.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, from 4-6 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

To sign the online quest book, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.