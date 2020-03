Brian Mains, 63, formerly of Hillsboro, died unexpectedly March 10, 2020.

Born Dec. 27, 1956, he was the son of the late Abe and Zella Mains.

He is survived by sons, Bret Mains, Mycal Mains, Peter (Danielle) Cartaino and Paul Cartaino; sister, Beth Mains; and grandchildren, Nicholas Mains, Kenzi Cartaino and Jade Cartaino. He leaves behind many other family and friends.

There will be no services.