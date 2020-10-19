Bridger Lake Smart, affectionately known as "Bridgy, Sweet Boy, Handsome, and Mommy's Angel," was the precious son of Bethany Jo Smart and Marshall Stork. Bridger was born on Sept. 26, 2020 at 9:05 p.m., and passed away Oct. 14, 2020 in the early morning hours, in the NICU, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He was loved by everyone who knew him. Bridger was well-known for his fierce and feisty zest for life. Though he was small, he carried a great strength through an intense and difficult daily battle to have life. This beautiful baby boy carried an energy of love and forgiveness that could be felt just by being near him. His heart was pure and so very sweet. Though Bridger's time on earth was short, in those few precious weeks that he had here, he touched the hearts and lives of many. He will continue to live on through the hearts that he touched and through those that loved him.

Bridger is survived by his parents, Bethany Jo Smart and Marshall Stork; four siblings, Chance Smart, Joshua Stork, Caleb Stork and Sarah Stork; maternal grandparents, Lucky (Pam) Smart of Peebles; paternal grandparents, Marshall (Georgia) Stork Sr. of Moss Point, Mississippi; and maternal great-grandmother, Virginia McCane of Peebles.

Burial will be held in the Coss Cemetery. Bridger will be laid to rest next to his paternal great-grandparents, Homer (Juanita) Smart, at the convenience of the family.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.