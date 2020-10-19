1/
Bridger Lake Smart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bridger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bridger Lake Smart, affectionately known as "Bridgy, Sweet Boy, Handsome, and Mommy's Angel," was the precious son of Bethany Jo Smart and Marshall Stork. Bridger was born on Sept. 26, 2020 at 9:05 p.m., and passed away Oct. 14, 2020 in the early morning hours, in the NICU, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He was loved by everyone who knew him. Bridger was well-known for his fierce and feisty zest for life. Though he was small, he carried a great strength through an intense and difficult daily battle to have life. This beautiful baby boy carried an energy of love and forgiveness that could be felt just by being near him. His heart was pure and so very sweet. Though Bridger's time on earth was short, in those few precious weeks that he had here, he touched the hearts and lives of many. He will continue to live on through the hearts that he touched and through those that loved him.

Bridger is survived by his parents, Bethany Jo Smart and Marshall Stork; four siblings, Chance Smart, Joshua Stork, Caleb Stork and Sarah Stork; maternal grandparents, Lucky (Pam) Smart of Peebles; paternal grandparents, Marshall (Georgia) Stork Sr. of Moss Point, Mississippi; and maternal great-grandmother, Virginia McCane of Peebles.

Burial will be held in the Coss Cemetery. Bridger will be laid to rest next to his paternal great-grandparents, Homer (Juanita) Smart, at the convenience of the family.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved