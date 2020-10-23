1/
Bruce Allan Tolbert
Bruce Allan Tolbert, 57, of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

He was born Nov. 2, 1962, in Howell, Michigan to the late William and Patricia (Shoeman) Tolbert.

Bruce graduated with a bachelor's degree from Tiffin University and went on to receive his master's segree from the University of Akron. He truly devoted his life to social work and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bruce is survived by his husband of 12 years, David Abrams; mother-in-law, Thelma Abrams; sister-in-law, Pam (Rocky) White; and nieces and nephews, Keri (Evan) Geyer and children, Cory (Taylor) White and children, and Shontee Chalfant and children.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, William Abrams.

The family will hold private services for Bruce.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
