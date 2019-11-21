Bryce J. Taylor, 93, of Xenia, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

He was born May 6, 1926 in New Vienna, the son of the late William and Velma Taylor.

He was a farmer and retired from Irwin Auger Bit of Wilmington. Bryce was known for his love of fishing, outdoors and being a kind and loving man.

He is survived by one daughter, Eileen (Steve) Bowman of Wilmington; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Huff of Spring Valley and Jena (Paul) Slosberg of Bedford, N.H.; and four great-grandchildren, Haley and Hayden Huff, and Marin and Declan Slosberg.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona L. Taylor, on Aug. 6, 2008; one brother, Bruce Taylor; one sister, Donna Cory; and both parents.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro with Pastor Tom Zile officiating. Burial will follow in the New Market Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wright Place, 2224 High Wheel Drive, Xenia, Ohio 45385.

