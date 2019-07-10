Bun Soon "Tai" Warning, 83, of Leesburg, passed away early Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Highland District Hospital.

She was born Feb. 9, 1936, in Pusan, South Korea, the daughter of the late Kat Chui and Yoon Yon Ju Choe.

She attended the Trinity Full Gospel Church in Sabina.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Clarence E. "Gene" Warning, on Feb. 9, 2002; as well as three brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday July 13 at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg. The funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. Pastor Carey Hilterbran will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

For more information, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.