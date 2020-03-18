Byron D. "Petey" Coleman Sr., 78, of Fayetteville, N.C., passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in North Carolina.

He was born April 5, 1941, in Greenfield, the son of Charles E. and Susie L. (Jackson) Coleman.

Petey was a 1960 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. He retired in 1994 from the U.S. Marine Corps after 30 years of service. Petey retired as MGySgt. and was a combat veteran of the Vietnam Era 1960-1975 and Desert Storm 1991. He was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Combat Action Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal and Desert Storm Service Medal.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Neal) Coleman, whom he married Aug. 23, 1972; two sons, Byron D. Coleman Jr. of Laguna Niguel, Calif. and Christopher Allen Coleman of Fayetteville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Channel, Cheyenne, Byron III, Christopher Jr., Jasiah and Shariya; four great-grandchildren, Niyah, Nyla, Nolan and Channel; three brothers, James and Beverly Coleman of Kalamazoo, Mich., Daniel Coleman of Greenfield and Ronald D. and Joanna Coleman of Dayton; one sister in-law, Ann Coleman of Lincoln, Neb.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Vickie Lockhart and Channel Coleman; three sisters, Charlotte Byrd, Estella Jackson and Evelyn Coleman; four brothers, Donald, Charles E. Jr. (Elmoine), Glenn and Gene; and both parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family due to the current COVID-19 pandemic at the First United Methodist Church in Greenfield with Pastor Jeremy Beverly officiating.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

