C. Paul Williams Jr., 93, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019 at the Ohio Living Cape May Retirement Community in Wilmington.

He was born Feb. 10, 1926 in Fullerton, Ky., the son of the late Cecil Paul and Elsie (Richardson) Williams Sr.

Paul moved with his parents to a farm in Highland County in Ohio when he was 9 years of age. He lived at that farm with his parents and his wife and children until moving to Cape May Village in 2015.

A World War II U.S. Army veteran, he served with the 19th Infantry Regiment 24th Division in the Philippine Islands and Japan. Returning from the war, he farmed with his father in Highland County until he became a salesman at the Goodyear Tire Company in Cincinnati. Paul was hired in 1958 at the Hillsboro Bank & Savings as a teller. In 1961, he was promoted to assistant vice president and manager of the personal loan department and was elected to the bank's board of directors. He was then promoted in 1968 to vice president of Hillsboro Bank and Savings, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro.

Surviving are his wife, whom he married April 20, 1945, Pauline E. Wilkin Williams; his children, Lynn (John) Raitz of Goshen, Jeanne Reinbolt of Sidney, Joan (Leonard) Neeb of Galloway and Mark (Lisa) Williams of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, with Pastor Derek Russell officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Danville.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday, March 23 at funeral home.

Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the Hospice of the Miami Valley or the First United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.